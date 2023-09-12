Santo Principe Tournament honors former city parks director

KENOSHA, Wis. — With a meticulous work ethic and love for the city, Santo Principe spent 34 years leaving his mark throughout Kenosha.

And his favorite stop along the way was at the corner of Washington Road and 22nd Avenue.

Senior golfers honored the life of Principe – the longtime city parks director – and competed for local bragging rights at the Santo Principe Memorial Senior Golf Tournament on Tuesday at Washington Park Municipal Golf Course.

Kenosha’s Jay Reuter won the men’s division. Betty Kriederman was the women’s champion.

“It feels pretty good,” Reuter said. “Can’t complain about winning.”

Affectionately known as “Muni”, Kenosha’s only city golf course celebrated its 100th year in 2022.

Kenosha's Washington Park Municipal Golf Course

Many attribute the course’s popularity and longevity to Principe’s hard work and vision. He was responsible for numerous course modifications, including adding sand traps and golf carts.

“He came right up from the bottom of the department and worked his way right up to the top,” said Joe Bill, Field Supervisor for the City of Kenosha’s Parks Department.

“Even though he was kind of stern guy, the guys who worked for him had a lot of respect for him.”

Bill organizes the tournament every year in Principe’s honor.

An engraving sits at the entrance of Washington Park Municipal Golf Course, honoring former City of Kenosha Parks Director Santo Principe.

Principe was hired by the City of Kenosha as a laborer on April 3, 1956. He worked as a gardener, nursery worker, construction and maintenance specialist, and later as a foreman. He was promoted to Superintendent of Parks on April 5, 1971, and Director of Parks on Jan. 1, 1976.

Principe died on July 9, 2002.

Kenosha’s Sharon Krewson competed in Tuesday’s tournament. She worked with Principe for many years.

“He was very friendly and upbeat, and he loved Kenosha, and he loved the parks a lot,” Krewson said. “He would be very, very proud.”

