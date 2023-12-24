Santa visits Ascension NICU as father-son duo continue decades long tradition

MILWAUKEE — Kyle Phelps has been coming to Ascension Hospital St. Joseph Campus' Neonatal Intensive Care Unit with his dad since he was four-years-old.

Year after year, his father Greg Phelps dresses up as Santa Claus, hoping to bring smiles to parents with babies in the NICU that aren't strong enough to make it home for Christmas.

“Coming back here, getting that understanding of how dire my situation was, how close to the brink of death I was,” Kyle said, “you sort of find this appreciation for your own health."

It was in that NICU, 25 years ago that Kyle spent the first 98 days of his life, fighting for it. He was born 3 months too early at a mere 2 pounds 9 ounces.

“We were overcome with anxiety, and the fear of the unknown when we were here,” Greg said. “We’re very fortunate, very lucky, very blessed, to have our son alive and have him with us.”

Greg said he found some comfort, those many years ago in a small gesture, when a man in a red suit came by to take holiday photos with Kyle and the other babies.

“For a few minutes it a bought a smile to our face and kind of helped us to relax," he recalled.

It's a photo Greg said, every year he's grateful to have every. So when that Santa retired Greg was more than willing to step in. 21-years later he's still doing it and plans to keep on going.

“I’m hoping he can do this for years and years to come for however long we can get him,” Kyle said of his father. “Maybe he can eventually grow the white beard.”

Kyle also said when it does come time for dad to retire, he'll be ready to suit up.

