Santa and superheroes spread Christmas cheer at Children's Wisconsin Hospital

MILWAUKEE — Santa Claus teamed up with superheroes and real-life superheroes from the Milwaukee and Wauwatosa fire departments for their fifth annual Christmas morning visit to Children's Wisconsin Hospital.

The superheroes helping Santa included Black Panther, Captain America, Captain Marvel, and Green Lantern.

Scott Carnahan

The Christmas morning visit to Children's Wisconsin Hospital began when a local firefighter was inspired after his son was diagnosed with cancer.

He and his son, who is now cancer free, spent a lot of time at the hospital. As the firefighter's son got older, he wanted to remember the children that are unable to go home during the holidays and those who would spend their last holiday at the hospital.

Scott Carnahan Santa Claus, and firefighters from the Milwaukee and Wauwatosa fire departments spread Christmas cheer at Children's Wisconsin Hospital

So, on Christmas morning Santa and his superhero friends get help from firefighters using aerial platforms to move window to window outside of the hospital to spread some holiday cheer to children, families, and hospital staff alike.

