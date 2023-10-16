Sam Hunt playing Fiserv Forum on March 15, 2024

Sam Hunt is a five-time GRAMMY-nominated, Diamond-selling, award-winning hitmaker. His sophomore album SOUTHSIDE debuted to critical acclaim and was one of the top country albums of 2020 landing at No. 1 on the

Billboard

Country Albums chart. Named one of the Best Albums of the Year by

The New York Times

and

US Weekly

, the Platinum-selling project features 12 songs all written by Hunt including his No. 1 hits “Kinfolks,” “Breaking Up Was Easy in the 90’s,” one of NPR’s Best Songs of 2020 “Hard To Forget,” and his three-week No. 1, Diamond-selling, GRAMMY-nominated smash, “Body Like A Back Road.” Hunt also wrote his most recent, eighth chart-topping hit “23,” his latest radio staple “Outskirts,” and recent releases, “Start Nowhere,” “Water Under the Bridge,” “Walmart,” and “Women In My Life.”