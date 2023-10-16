Sam Hunt playing Fiserv Forum on March 15, 2024

MILWAUKEE — Country superstar Sam Hunt announced his Outskirts Tour 2024 on Monday, and it includes a set in Milwaukee.
Hunt has a concert at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI, booked for March 15, 2024. Special guests include multi-Platinum-selling country artist Brett Young and fellow Georgia-native Lily Rose, according to the announcement:
Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning on Wednesday, October 18 at 10 AM. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, October 20 at 10 AM at www.SamHunt.com/Tour [r20.rs6.net].
The Outskirts Tour 2024 offers a variety of VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but may include premium tickets, an invitation to the Sam Hunt VIP Lounge, a VIP-exclusive gift item, a specially designed tour poster, and more. For more information, visit vipnation.com [r20.rs6.net].
Also this Friday, Hunt releases brand-new song “Came The Closest.” The award-winning songwriter is known for surprise music drops every few months including his recent “Women In My Life,” “Start Nowhere,” “Water Under The Bridge” and his latest country radio staple, “Outskirts.”
Outskirts Tour 2024 Dates with Brett Young and Lily Rose
Feb. 22 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
Feb. 23 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center
Feb. 24 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena
March 1 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
March 2 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena
March 3 Youngstown, OH Covelli Centre
March 14 Sioux City, IA Tyson Events Center
March 15 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum
March 16 Peoria, IL Peoria Civic Center
March 21 Green Bay, WI Resch Center
March 22 Duluth, MN Amsoil Arena
March 23 Grand Forks, ND Ralph Engelstad Arena
April 4 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center
April 5 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum
April 11 Savannah, GA Enmarket Arena
April 12 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena
April 13 Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena
About Sam Hunt:
Sam Hunt is a five-time GRAMMY-nominated, Diamond-selling, award-winning hitmaker. His sophomore album SOUTHSIDE debuted to critical acclaim and was one of the top country albums of 2020 landing at No. 1 on theBillboardCountry Albums chart. Named one of the Best Albums of the Year byThe New York TimesandUS Weekly, the Platinum-selling project features 12 songs all written by Hunt including his No. 1 hits “Kinfolks,” “Breaking Up Was Easy in the 90’s,” one of NPR’s Best Songs of 2020 “Hard To Forget,” and his three-week No. 1, Diamond-selling, GRAMMY-nominated smash, “Body Like A Back Road.” Hunt also wrote his most recent, eighth chart-topping hit “23,” his latest radio staple “Outskirts,” and recent releases, “Start Nowhere,” “Water Under the Bridge,” “Walmart,” and “Women In My Life.”
SOUTHSIDE follows Hunt’s GRAMMY-nominated, Triple-Platinum-selling debut album, MONTEVALLO, which also topped the Billboard Country Albums chart and produced four No. 1 singles. All ten tracks on MONTEVALLO are RIAA certified with seven achieving Platinum or Multi-Platinum status including “Leave the Night On,” “House Party,” “Take Your Time,” “Break Up In A Small Town,” “Speakers,” and “Make You Miss Me.”
Called “stylistically provocative” by The New York Times and “deceptively phenomenal” by The Washington Post, Hunt has received accolades from Associated Press, Billboard, Esquire, Entertainment Weekly, Los Angeles Times, NPR, Rolling Stone, SPIN Magazine, Village Voice, The New York Times, The Washington Post and more. Since MONTEVALLO’s 2014 release, Hunt has accumulated over 14 billion global streams and has earned 47.5 million RIAA certified units.
