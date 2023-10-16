Watch Now
Sam Hunt playing Fiserv Forum on March 15, 2024

Country superstar Sam Hunt announced his Outskirts Tour 2024 on Monday, and it includes a set in Milwaukee.
Sam Hunt
Andy Kropa/Andy Kropa/Invision/AP
Singer-songwriter Sam Hunt performs on ABC's "Good Morning America" at Rumsey Playfield/SummerStage on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
Sam Hunt
Posted at 2:08 PM, Oct 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-16 15:08:06-04

Hunt has a concert at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI, booked for March 15, 2024. Special guests include multi-Platinum-selling country artist Brett Young and fellow Georgia-native Lily Rose, according to the announcement:

Country superstar Sam Hunt announces his Outskirts Tour 2024 produced by Live Nation. Dubbed “the most innovative mainstream Nashville performer” by The New York Times, the five-time Grammy nominee and Diamond-selling Hunt sets course for his arena headlining tour, launching in Grand Rapids, MI, on February 22, with a stop at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI, on March 15, 2024. Special guests include multi-Platinum-selling country artist Brett Young and fellow Georgia-native Lily Rose.




Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning on Wednesday, October 18 at 10 AM. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, October 20 at 10 AM at www.SamHunt.com/Tour [r20.rs6.net].




The Outskirts Tour 2024 offers a variety of VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but may include premium tickets, an invitation to the Sam Hunt VIP Lounge, a VIP-exclusive gift item, a specially designed tour poster, and more. For more information, visit vipnation.com [r20.rs6.net].




Also this Friday, Hunt releases brand-new song “Came The Closest.” The award-winning songwriter is known for surprise music drops every few months including his recent “Women In My Life,” “Start Nowhere,” “Water Under The Bridge” and his latest country radio staple, “Outskirts.”




Outskirts Tour 2024 Dates with Brett Young and Lily Rose

Feb. 22 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

Feb. 23 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

Feb. 24 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena

March 1 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

March 2 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

March 3 Youngstown, OH Covelli Centre

March 14 Sioux City, IA Tyson Events Center

March 15 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

March 16 Peoria, IL Peoria Civic Center

March 21 Green Bay, WI Resch Center

March 22 Duluth, MN Amsoil Arena

March 23 Grand Forks, ND Ralph Engelstad Arena

April 4 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

April 5 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum

April 11 Savannah, GA Enmarket Arena

April 12 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena

April 13 Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena




About Sam Hunt:

Sam Hunt is a five-time GRAMMY-nominated, Diamond-selling, award-winning hitmaker. His sophomore album SOUTHSIDE debuted to critical acclaim and was one of the top country albums of 2020 landing at No. 1 on theBillboardCountry Albums chart. Named one of the Best Albums of the Year byThe New York TimesandUS Weekly, the Platinum-selling project features 12 songs all written by Hunt including his No. 1 hits “Kinfolks,” “Breaking Up Was Easy in the 90’s,” one of NPR’s Best Songs of 2020 “Hard To Forget,” and his three-week No. 1, Diamond-selling, GRAMMY-nominated smash, “Body Like A Back Road.” Hunt also wrote his most recent, eighth chart-topping hit “23,” his latest radio staple “Outskirts,” and recent releases, “Start Nowhere,” “Water Under the Bridge,” “Walmart,” and “Women In My Life.”




SOUTHSIDE follows Hunt’s GRAMMY-nominated, Triple-Platinum-selling debut album, MONTEVALLO, which also topped the Billboard Country Albums chart and produced four No. 1 singles. All ten tracks on MONTEVALLO are RIAA certified with seven achieving Platinum or Multi-Platinum status including “Leave the Night On,” “House Party,” “Take Your Time,” “Break Up In A Small Town,” “Speakers,” and “Make You Miss Me.”




Called “stylistically provocative” by The New York Times and “deceptively phenomenal” by The Washington Post, Hunt has received accolades from Associated Press, Billboard, Esquire, Entertainment Weekly, Los Angeles Times, NPR, Rolling Stone, SPIN Magazine, Village Voice, The New York Times, The Washington Post and more. Since MONTEVALLO’s 2014 release, Hunt has accumulated over 14 billion global streams and has earned 47.5 million RIAA certified units.



