Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign kicks off in Milwaukee County

MILWAUKEE — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas across the Milwaukee area as the Salvation Army kicks off its 2022 Red Kettle Campaign. The organization is hoping to make its donation goal this year with the help of some new technology.

The annual donation drive is the organization’s largest push for support and this year, they hope to ring the new year by meeting a big goal of $4 million dollars.

"With people giving towards the Salvation Army, it’s renewed in the fact that they’re seeing that they are not forgotten. As we’re coming out of a pandemic, which is scary for everyone but to know that a person’s life can be changed is an opportunity that we can give back to them," said Major Steven Woodward, an Area Commander for the Salvation Army of Milwaukee County.

Joining in the holiday spirit is Milwaukee's streetcar, The Hop wrapped in its holiday best and ready to welcome in the Christmas cheer. City leaders say the Salvation Army’s long history of giving can be seen all across the city.

“It’s helped children to have toys. It’s helped to make sure that there are coats, that there are backpacks. It’s helped to make sure that there is relief and support for disaster victims in the city and throughout Milwaukee County," said Mayor Cavalier Johnson. "These are the sorts of things we need and one of the things that I keep in mind constantly.”

One big change this year is the addition of the tip-tap, a new option that allows people to donate using their phones at special kettles across the county without needing to use cash. The Salvation Army says they hope this digital option will encourage people to be generous this holiday season because, as Major Steven Woodard says, every little bit counts.

“Everybody can make a difference but sometimes we don’t know if we can. But every dollar, every opportunity, even the volunteering of your time is so priceless," Woodward said.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip