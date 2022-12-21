Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Salvation Army to provide Christmas dinner in Milwaukee

Those who come will get a sit-down meal with turkey, ham, yams, mashed potatoes, cornbread stuffing, green beans, and dessert.
Best Christmas tablecloth 2020
Copyright Amazon
<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Rectangle-Christmas-Tablecloth-Washable-Polyester/dp/B08CSGGWHV/">Amazon</a>
Best Christmas tablecloth 2020
Posted at 9:10 PM, Dec 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-20 22:10:10-05

MILWAUKEE — The Salvation Army will serve its 33rd annual Christmas Family Feast on Sunday, Dec. 25 in Milwaukee.

This year will be dine-in only. Hundreds of volunteers will prepare and serve a homestyle dinner at the Wisconsin Center, located at 400 W. Wisconsin Ave.

WCentrance2.JPG

Doors will open at 10:30 a.m. and the meal will be served from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Those who come will get a sit-down meal with turkey, ham, yams, mashed potatoes, cornbread stuffing, green beans, and dessert. Santa, free haircuts, and a children's book signing will also be featured at the event.

“Christmas Family Feast is a Milwaukee tradition bringing together those in need and those of means for a day of food, fun, and fellowship. We encourage everyone to join us on Christmas Day,” said Major Steve Woodard, Area Commander for The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Home 4 the Holidays 480X360.png

Support our annual 'Home 4 the Holidays' food drive