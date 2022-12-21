Salvation Army to provide Christmas dinner in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The Salvation Army will serve its 33rd annual Christmas Family Feast on Sunday, Dec. 25 in Milwaukee.

This year will be dine-in only. Hundreds of volunteers will prepare and serve a homestyle dinner at the Wisconsin Center, located at 400 W. Wisconsin Ave.

Amy Hand

Doors will open at 10:30 a.m. and the meal will be served from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Those who come will get a sit-down meal with turkey, ham, yams, mashed potatoes, cornbread stuffing, green beans, and dessert. Santa, free haircuts, and a children's book signing will also be featured at the event.

“Christmas Family Feast is a Milwaukee tradition bringing together those in need and those of means for a day of food, fun, and fellowship. We encourage everyone to join us on Christmas Day,” said Major Steve Woodard, Area Commander for The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County.

