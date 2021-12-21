Salvation Army to offer Christmas dinners in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The Salvation Army will give out free dinners on Christmas Day at the Wisconsin Center.

The Christmas Family Feast typically serves 8,000 people. Meals will be served on a first-come, first-serve basis as takeout and curbside pickup only from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. No reservation is required.

“Christmas Family Feast is a Milwaukee tradition bringing together those in need and those of means for a day of food, fun and fellowship," said Major Steve Woodard, coordinator for the Salvation Army of Milwaukee County. "While we can’t dine-in together this year, we still wanted to provide a meal for those who may need one.”

The takeout entrance will be located at 4th and Wisconsin; curbside pickup will take place on Wells Street. Meals will include turkey, ham, yams, mashed potatoes, cornbread stuffing, green beans and dessert.

