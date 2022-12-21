Salvation Army of Milwaukee County gears up for annual Christmas Family Feast

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — For nearly 33 years, the Salvation Army of Milwaukee County’s Christmas Day celebrations have been full of cheer, thanks to the annual Family Feast.

“It's a great way to give back to your community. It's a great way to do something positive and you make new friends, so it's a win for everyone,” said volunteer Judi Price.

Thousands of people will enjoy a delicious sit-down meal at the Wisconsin Center all lovingly made by hundreds of volunteers.

“On Christmas Day, everyone is welcome. We have a rich history of families making this their tradition, whether they are volunteering or coming to break bread with others in the community,” said Sheree Dallas Branch, Assistant Divisional Director of Development at Salvation Army Milwaukee County.

For the last five years, Judi Price has rolled up her sleeves and helped put together the annual Christmas dinner.

While the first time she came was because her husband signed her up, Judi says she’s come back every year since because of how much she enjoys being able to give back to her community.

“For us, it's the gift of our time. You know everyone says, ‘Oh, I don't have time for this. I don't have time for that.’ We can shop on Amazon, come on. Shopping is done. Let's just get on with helping out,” said Price.

If you would like a meal, the free festivities kick off at 11 a.m. Christmas morning.

If you would like to get involved, volunteers are asked to sign up for a time slot here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip