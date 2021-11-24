Salvation Army locations across Milwaukee area to offer Thanksgiving meals

MILWAUKEE — The Salvation Army is hoping to make sure everyone has a hot meal on Thanksgiving.

There will be multiple options for drive through or sit-down meals across the Milwaukee area.

In Oak Creek on Thanksgiving Day, seniors at Booth Manor will chow down on a meal prepared by Charlie DeWitt, owner of Jim Dandy's Pub and Grill. DeWitt is a community partner for the Salvation Army. Officials say 250 people are expected to attend that meal, hosted between 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Over at the Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center on N Jackson Street in Milwaukee, the University of Milwaukee men's basketball team will be serving dinner. They'll prepare dinner for the men staying at the center and their families, which is about 100 people. That meal starts at 11:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

Also in Milwaukee, the Citadel Corps will be handing out to-go meals for anyone in the community from noon to 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. They'll be stationed at the Salvation Army location on W Villard Avenue.

Last but not least, Waukesha residents can pick up to-go meals from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving day. They're available at the Salvation Army location on Madison Street to anyone in the community.

