Salmonella outbreak connected to packaged greens includes Wisconsin

The Wisconsin state health department and federal partners are tracking an outbreak of Salmonella Typhimurium connected to pre-packaged salad greens made by the BrightFarms brand.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said in a warning Friday that four people in Wisconsin have been infected, as well as five people in Illinois. One of those people was hospitalized. The infections occurred between June 10 and June 15.

The DHS is now urging residents to toss out BrightFarms branded pre-packaged salad greens with any 'best by' dates.

Produce drawers and refrigerator surfaces should also be cleaned after throwing out the greens, the DHS says.

The greens are labeled with the phrase “fresh from Rochelle, IL.” BrightFarms salads from their Illinois farm are distributed to at least four states: Illionois, Indiana, Iowa and Wisconsin.

BrightFarms products associated with a voluntary recall are currently:

50/50 Spring & Spinach

Butter Crisp™

Harvest Crunch®

Lakeside Crunch

Mighty Romaine™

Nutrigreens™

Spring Crunch

Spring Mix

Sunny Crunch®

The DHS describes the infection as such:

"Salmonellosis is caused by Salmonella bacteria that are spread by eating or drinking contaminated food or water, or by direct or indirect contact with fecal matter from infected people or animals. Symptoms of salmonellosis include diarrhea, abdominal pains, fever, and vomiting can start six hours after eating a contaminated product and last for several days. Bloodstream infections can occur, but are rare, and can be quite serious in young children and older adults. Most people recover from salmonellosis on their own, but some may require extra fluids to prevent dehydration."

