Saint Thomas More's Alex Alicea proving he's one of the best in Wisconsin high school baseball

Alex Alicea loves his Saint Thomas More team.

"You can't really ask for more, we have a great squad right now. Best I've been on," Alex Alicea says.

The Cavaliers' shortstop leads the area in hitting.

Lance Allan: I'm lucky if I get a couple of hits here and there. You're hitting .615. What's the secret in that?

"Just reps. A lot of reps," Alicea says. "You can never go a day without hitting. You always have to work on it."

And work he has. Especially for a guy who nearly quit the game in grade school, because of his size.

"Going to 8th grade was a little rough because I was always a smaller guy," Alicea says. "So I was contemplating about like wanting to play still. But the change to Hitters is really what helped me a lot because they get you ready. They get you stronger. And being a smaller guy? It just wasn't like, going well for me but once I went to Hitters? They got me strong and freshman year is when I really knew that I could play."

It paid off, with a scholarship his sophomore year to Louisville.

"Louisville was always my dream school. So again a blessing," Alicea says. "They saw me in 8th grade, and they saw I was a little smaller. And they're like, if you can get hitting good? If you can hit the ball good? Then you could play with us and I had a great sophomore season and they saw that. And I just proved that, that's what they wanted."

Alicea is also super smooth in the field. And will go to college, to prepare for his ultimate goal.

Lance Allan: What's your dream?

"To play in MLB. That's my dream," Alicea says. "Just to make my family proud. Just work hard. Keep workin' hard and make it there."

The other thing Alex Alicea loves about his teammates? Even though he's the best player, they tease him constantly. Alex says it doesn't matter around here, and he loves it.

