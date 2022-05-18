Saint Kate Arts Hotel to host Charlie and the Chocolate Factory themed dinner

MILWAUKEE — You can head to the Saint Kate Arts Hotel next month for a dinner comprised of pure imagination.

On June 4, the Saint Kate Arts Hotel will host a Charlie and the Chocolate Factory-themed dinner ahead of the live performance of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at the Marcus Performing Arts Center.

Diners will get a free ticket to the show as well as a one-of-a-kind four-course meal inside Saint Kate's hidden dining place, The Dark Room. The menu includes items like Charlie Bucket Bread, Fizzy Lifting Drink, and Rupert Salt Peanut Co. Malted Sea Salt Peanuts.

Check out the full menu here.

Saint Kate said one lucky diner will also receive a golden ticket for a "very special reward."

Tickets for the dinner are $200 and can be purchased here.

