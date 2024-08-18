Sade Robinson's loved ones to host free Back-to-School giveaway

MILWAUKEE — Sade’s Voice is hosting its’ first event, a Back to School giveaway, on Sunday.

The nonprofit will be giving away new notebooks, clothing, supplies, and backpacks to the community for free.

Sade’s Voice was created to honor the life and legacy of Sade Robinson. The 19-year-old MATC student was murdered after a first date in April.

Kaylee Staral Keke is Sade's cousin and the director of community outreach for Sade's Voice.

“Everything was all sad but now we’re putting some happiness and light to Sade’s name,” Keke, Robinson’s cousin, explained.

Kenny Johnson, a friend of Robinson, knows that light firsthand.

Kaylee Staral Kenny Johnson is Sade's friend and part of the group Leader of Friends Without Shelter

“She was an amazing girl who would’ve graduated. She did a lot for the community. I met her because she wanted to talk about doing community work,” Johnson recalled.

On Saturday, Keke and Johnson spent the afternoon collecting donations from the community and packing backpacks.

“She’s helping the community make life easier for families,” Keke smiled. She is also the group’s director of community outreach.

Robinson’s mother, Sheena Scarbrough, created Sade’s Voice to honor Robinson and help others.

The purpose is to create a foundation in Robinson’s memory, with a focus on supporting the search for missing black women and girls.

“Our vision is a world where every individual, regardless of race or background, receives equitable attention and resources in cases of disappearance,” the foundation’s mission statement reads.

Its mission starts by reaching out to the community, according to Keke.

“We want people to know why Sade’s voice is here today. To know her mission and know her story,” Keke said.

“I think she’s talking through us and is happy we’re doing this in her name and with her voice.”

The giveaway is at 1752 N. MLK Dr. from 1-4 p.m. All children must be present to receive the supplies.

