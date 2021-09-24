Ryder Cup watch parties in Sheboygan County are perfect option for casual golf fans

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY — Whether you're a casual golf fan or have never heard of the Ryder Cup until it was right in your backyard, there's a lot of fun to be had even if you didn't get a ticket or didn't want to pay the high price for one.

In Kohler, Wis., the Kohler Company is hosting a watch party at the Shops at Woodlake everyday of the Ryder Cup. On Friday, the first day of competition play, dozens of community members gathered on the green to watch the action unfold on three big screens.

"I've been looking forward to this for a long time! We were out yesterday and we just like the spirit of everything," said Village of Kohler resident John Cole.

The Kohler watch party brought in food trucks, games, live entertainment and tourists. Rich Weisz from Sturgis, South Dakota is a self-proclaimed golf fanatic and was able to score a ticket to the Ryder Cup on Sunday. He's treating the Kohler watch party as a pregame to the main event.

"Where we don't have to fight as big of crowds, but yeah we're looking forward to it all," Weisz said.

You can also get in the golf spirit at 3 Sheep Brewing Company in Sheboygan, where Brewmaster Grant Pauly knows just how important it is to showcase the best of the Badger State.

"We're Sheboygan, of course we we dig a brat fry. So yesterday we had Johnsonville out, today and tomorrow we have Miesfeld for a good classic Sheboygan brat for those who have never had the chance to experience it. And then of course we're pouring some fun beers all week," Pauly said.

In honor of the Ryder Cup, the Brewing Company has three special beers you can try and partnered with Golf.com to bring the ultimate fan experience. While you're watching the pros on the TVs in the taproom, you can get a few swings in yourself with a golf simulator. 3 Sheep also has club fitting and few outside games to keep you busy.

Pauly said the Ryder Cup is helping pump life back into the small town on Lake Michigan's coast.

"Having so many people come to Sheboygan and just the energy and how happy everyone is. They're on vacation, they're having a good time. It's really nice filling up this place again," he said.

Some area school districts gave students Friday off, including Sheboygan Area School District. The district said, "the recess day will allow families to avoid predicted traffic congestion, as well as allow students and families the flexibility to attend or work at the tournament."

