Ryan Adams to perform at Riverside Theater

MILWAUKEE — Ryan Adams is coming to the Riverside Theater!

The singer-songwriter will bring his acoustic tour to Milwaukee on October 19. Doors for the event will open at 6:30 p.m. with the show starting at 8 p.m.

The performance is a part of a new series of eight concerts beginning in North Carolina and ending in Iowa. It comes after Adams had a successful first leg of his tour, which included three sold-out shows.

The concerts will feature Adams and his guitar and keyboard in an acoustic performance. In the first leg of his tour, Adams performed 168 songs over five nights in shows that averaged two hours and forty minutes.

“The word of mouth from the first leg of the tour was so good that promoters came to us,” explained Adams’ Manager, Richard Jones. “Ryan hasn’t toured since 2019 and there seems to be a voracious appetite to see him perform live.” The tour was conceived and orchestrated by Jones and Mike Hayes, Adams’ agent at ICM.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 17 and can be purchased here.

