Running to heal: First Rhythm & Soles 5k encourages everyone to take victory lap

MILWAUKEE — The hardest part of healing from trauma can be taking the first step.

A nonprofit, Healing Starts Today, hoped to change that with their inaugural Rhythm and Soles 5K Walk and Run Friday morning at Veterans Park.

“We are running for our life today and running for a good cause,” Cottrina Moore, a runner, said.

More than a race, the group welcomed all people to take a victory lap of their own for overcoming personal obstacles. They hoped to lift each other up and offer resources to those in the community.

Rosalind McClain is the founder of the nonprofit and the organizer of the 5k.

“Besides the purpose of the event, we want people to celebrate. When you cross that finish line you should be cheering for yourself and just know things are happening,” McClain smiled.

When McClain was younger, she was a victim of trafficking. Out of her pain came the inspiration for Healing Starts Today.

The nonprofit was founded in 2016 and includes a professional staff and clinical team of Certified Peer Support Providers, Substance Abuse Counselors, and Mental Health Professionals. Their mission is to help people heal.

“I’m not on this island alone. The reality is so many people don’t reach out for help out of fear or out of shame,” McClain said.

The Sojourner Family Peace Center said in a report that 68 people died in Wisconsin due to domestic violence in 2020. That number rose to 80 in 2021.

“It affects the world. Just because it’s not my son or daughter, if it affects someone over here, then it’s like my son or daughter,” Moore said, explaining why she ran.

Racers trickled in all day long, with some passerby’s even signing up on the spot.

Race participants enjoyed music, food, vendors, and even a kid's corner for the little ones to fly kites and play. Community partners also offered resources for mental health and substance challenges.

While the race was Friday, organizers offered a virtual option, as well as a unique opportunity for those incarcerated to take part too.

The virtual 5k can be completed anytime through Sunday. You can still register here.

Money raised will help the organization continue to offer free support groups and services to people across Milwaukee as they heal from past trauma. To donate, you can visit their website.

