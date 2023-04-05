Rufus King's Nate White can't wait to suit up at Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — At one point, Nate White was listed as an athlete.

"I definitely think it's a strength because, we can attack the defense multiple ways," Nate White says. "Not just coming, getting the ball and running. I could come out of the backfield. Catch the ball in space. And create more problems for the defense."

But he'll begin his Badgers career playing running back.

"In their scheme, what they're bringing? I think I'd fit like perfectly in that," White says. "And they think that too, so it should be pretty good. Right now I'm at running back still but as I get up there you know things could change around. But I don't see it happening."

At one point, White led the Rufus King Generals in rushing, passing and receiving yards. A tough feat to do.

Lance Allan: "I remember the first time that I went on the air and I said, 'OK, here's Nate White. He leads Rufus King in passing yards, receiving yards, and running yards.' That's pretty hard to do my friend. How do you do that?"

"Well to be honest, I wasn't even paying attention to that," White says. "I didn't really think about it until you said it. So I was really just playin'."

He has met a former Badger and NFL tight end who came before him at Rufus King, Lance Kendricks.

"My parents, they host a track club over the summer, AAU Track," White says. "And they coached Lance, throughout high school. And then when he went off, he went off, he came back a couple of times. And then actually this past year, while I was up there. I met Lance. Me and another Badger commit from here so, we met him."

And getting to know Nate? He loves, being artistic. On, and off the field.

"I can draw, I like art," White says. "Yeah, that's about it."

Lance Allan: "Some would say you're an artist on the field?"

"Yeah, I would think so too," White says.

White says he didn't play basketball this winter, getting ready for the Rufus King track season in the spring. At 185 pounds, he's adding extra weight and strength for Badgers football, in the fall.

