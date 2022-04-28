Roundy's to host hiring event at all 106 Wisconsin stores this Saturday

MILWAUKEE — Roundy's Supermarkets, Inc. announced the company will host hiring events at all 106 Wisconsin stores on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Roundy's is looking to fill both full-time and part-time positions across stores. Hired candidates can begin in as little as two days.

According to a news release, Roundy's is also looking for baristas to work at two Pick ‘n Save stores with Starbucks kiosks. A separate hiring event will take place at the Bay View (250 W. Holt Ave. Milwaukee) and West Allis Cleveland (2625 S. 108th St. West Allis) Pick ‘n Save stores on Wednesday, May 4 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

"Roundy’s offers excellent benefits to employees, including next-day pay, flexible scheduling, premium pay (third shift, Sundays, and holidays), Feed your Future tuition reimbursement up to $21k, competitive wages and benefits, and discounts on Kroger Brands, Android, and iOS technology streaming services and more," Roundy's said in a statement Thursday.

Interested applicants for both hiring events can find open positions, applications, registration, and additional details online by clicking HERE. Walk-ins are also welcome.

