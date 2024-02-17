Rooted MKE book recommendations for Black History Month

MILWAUKEE — A local children's bookstore is committed to images and stories of children of all backgrounds.

It’s called Rooted MKE, and as we celebrate Black History Month, the selection of books curated to coincide with the month of February are uplifting and inspiring.

There are so many exceptional stories of celebration, inclusion, and pride for children to connect with.

Rooted MKE is not just a well-crafted bookstore but it’s also a community builder.

The store often partners with other organizations for literary conversations and events.

Check their website for upcoming dates and events.



