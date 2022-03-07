Rooms of Blooms: A burst of spring in winter's dreariness

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — In Oshkosh, an exhibit at the Paine Art Center and Gardens is giving us all those spring feelings as Rooms of Blooms returns to the mansion.

Valerie Juarez

"We're kind of still in the pandemic and we're still in the middle of winter in Wisconsin. March, it seems like spring is coming but there may be another snow storm,” said Noell Dickmann, the Paine’s marketing manager.

For two consecutive weekends, designers across Northeast Wisconsin created artistic floral arrangements to complement the Paine mansion and its art.

Everywhere you look you see the talents and creativity from local artists, but it’s not only the floral arrangements that will captivate.

"Walk through rooms of blooms and you're going to be greeted by a rush of beautiful aromas of all the florals in all of the rooms,” Dickmann said.

One local college student visiting the exhibit said she and her friends are here as an excuse to get out of the house and take a break from studying.

"It's so gloomy around here, we thought we'd enjoy the flowers and we both appreciate the art,” said Olivia Bahn.

Arrangements like the one pictured above took things to a whole different level as it moves.

"They really took a beautiful design here. It's very whimsical. It kind of reminds me of Alice in Wonderland a little bit. I can just imagine sitting down here with the Mad Hatter for tea,” Dickmann said.

Speaking of tea, guests can also enjoy tea time among the blooms. It’s not inside the mansion, but just outside in a different building.

"I definitely think this is a hidden gem. I think it's so beautiful. I'm shocked more people haven't heard about it,” Dickmann said.

Reservations to get in are required.

If you didn't get the chance to come this weekend, the exhibit continues from Thursday through next Sunday.

