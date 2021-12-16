Ron Johnson throws support behind Tom Barrett's nomination for Ambassador to Luxembourg

MILWAUKEE — U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson said Thursday that he has worked with Republican lawmakers to make sure no Republican objects to the nomination of Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett to be U.S. Ambassador to Luxembourg.

Johnson's office released a statement saying that Barrett's confirmation will likely move to the full Senate. Johnson said he wishes "him the best in his continued service."

Barrett's nomination passed the U.S. Senate's Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday. The next hurdle will be a vote in the full U.S. Senate.

Johnson sits on the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations and is the ranking member on the Subcommittee on Europe and Regional Security Cooperation.

If confirmed by the full Senate, Barrett would resign as mayor and Common Council President Cavalier Johnson would become Acting Mayor, until a special election is held.

Barrett first became Mayor of Milwaukee in 2004, when he defeated incumbent Mayor Marvin Pratt. He was re-elected in 2008, 2012, 2016, and most recently in 2020.

He also was a candidate for Governor of Wisconsin twice - in 2010 and in 2012, for Gov. Scott Walker's recall election. Barrett lost both statewide races.

Earlier in his political career, Barrett served in the Wisconsin State Assembly, representing the 14th Assembly District. In 1989, he won an election to the Wisconsin State Senate. Four years later in 1993, Barrett was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, representing Wisconsin's 5th Congressional district.

