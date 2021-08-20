Romance Gunn gets 38 years in prison for fatal shooting of Jasmine Banks

MILWAUKEE — Twenty-seven-year-old Romance Gunn was sentenced to 38 years in prison for the fatal shooting of Jasmine Banks, 23, in September of 2019.

A Milwaukee County Court jury convicted Gunn of 1st-Degree Reckless Homicide, Possess Firearm-Convicted of a Felony and three counts of 1st-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety last January.

On Thursday, the court sentenced Gunn to 38 years of initial confinement and 28 years of extended supervision, online court records show.

Banks was caught in the crossfire between two other people including Gunn when she was killed on Sept. 19, 2019 near 5th and Center. She was driving with her 6-month-old son in the car at the time of the shooting, according to Milwaukee police.

Submitted Jasmine Banks

