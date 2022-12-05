Stolen car involved in rollover crash near Veterans Park; 3 arrested

MILWAUKEE — A police pursuit involving a stolen vehicle that began in Cudahy ended in a single-vehicle rollover crash near Veterans Park on Lincoln Memorial Drive on Monday.

The crash occurred around 1 p.m. after the pursuit already ended.

According to the Cudahy Police Department, police received a 911 call around 12:10 p.m. about three individuals in a car who pulled out guns and pointed them at the caller. It happened at 12:10 p.m. near Whitnall and Grange in Cudahy.

Police were able to locate the vehicle and attempt a traffic stop.

TMJ4 Rollover crash on Lincoln Memorial Drive on Monday, Dec. 5.

The driver refused to stop and a police pursuit began. Police say the vehicle, which exceeded 100 miles per hour, was pursued by Cudahy officers northbound 794 from Edgerton. The pursuit was terminated on northbound 794 at Howard in the City of St. Francis due to safety concerns.

Several minutes later, police say they were notified by the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office that the same vehicle was involved in a single-vehicle crash near Veteran's Park in Milwaukee.

TMJ4 A vehicle rolled over and crashed near Veterans Park on Lincoln Memorial Drive on Monday.

A 24-year-old man, a 23-year-old man, and a 19-year-old woman, all from Milwaukee, were arrested. There is no word on injuries.

Two firearms were found inside the vehicle and the vehicle was reported stolen out of Illinois.

Cudahy police say the crimes being investigated include recklessly endangering safety, knowingly fleeing an officer, and operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent.

The crash is being investigated by the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office. The Milwaukee Area Safe Streets Task Force is assisting.

The Cudahy Police are requesting that anyone with any information contact the Cudahy Police Department at (414) 769-2260.

