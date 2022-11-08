Watch Now
Rollover crash near Brady shuts down all lanes on Prospect

It happened close to Charles Allis Art Museum, a polling location for Ward 177.
A rollover crash has shut down all lanes of traffic on Prospect Ave. starting at the Brady St. intersection in Milwaukee on Tuesday.
Posted at 4:59 PM, Nov 08, 2022
MILWAUKEE — A rollover crash has shut down all lanes of traffic on Prospect Ave. starting at the Brady St. intersection in Milwaukee on Tuesday

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. There are smashed vehicles near Prospect and Royall.

It is unknown if there were any injuries.

Police on the scene did not provide any additional information. TMJ4 News is working on gathering the latest.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

