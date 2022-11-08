Rollover crash near Brady shuts down all lanes on Prospect

MILWAUKEE — A rollover crash has shut down all lanes of traffic on Prospect Ave. starting at the Brady St. intersection in Milwaukee on Tuesday

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. There are smashed vehicles near Prospect and Royall.

It happened close to Charles Allis Art Museum, a polling location for Ward 177.

It is unknown if there were any injuries.

Police on the scene did not provide any additional information. TMJ4 News is working on gathering the latest.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

