Rolling in the Votes: National Votorcade stops in Milwaukee to get people registered ahead of Election Day

MILWAUKEE — Election day is one month away and the effort to get more voters registered is a priority for nonpartisan organizations.

Sunday a coalition of local and national partners came together to host a Votorcade called the “Make Good Trouble- 10 Million More Black Voters- Arc of Voter Justice Tour."

Buses titled "Make Good Trouble" drove through Milwaukee stretching about 6 blocks.

"We wanted to go through the neighborhoods of Milwaukee to make sure people knew it was voting time and that it is so important that they get their voting on and if they are not registered, they get registered," said Barbara Arnwine, President of the Transformative Justice Coalition.

The stop in Milwaukee is a part of a 25-city tour moving through the midwest to engage people to get registered to vote.

Some of the local groups included Wisconsin Voices, Milwaukee Turners, Expo of Wisconsin, M.W. Prince Hall Grand Lodge, Wisconsin, WNOV 86, Greater Milwaukee Urban League, and Power to the Polls.

The outside portion of Turner Hall was transformed into a gathering place for people to eat, dance, and get registered to vote.

Key Election Dates:

Oct. 19: Last day to register online if you're voting by mail



Nov. 3: Last day to request an absentee ballot



Nov. 4: Last day to register to vote in person



Nov. 8: Election Day



The Votorcade buses will be driving to Kenosha for the next stop on their tour.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip