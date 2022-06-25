MILWAUKEE — Hundreds of protesters gathered in Milwaukee in response to the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe V Wade.

"I'm like oh my God. I'm like how can guns have more rights than women's bodies? I'm so confused about that," said Kiyah Harrington.

Protesters begin to form at Red Arrow Park in downtown Milwaukee to show their opposition regarding the Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn #RoeVWade pic.twitter.com/D16KPrLKVY — Taylor Lumpkin (@TaylorLumpkinTV) June 24, 2022

One protester, Lauren Richards, says as a Black woman, she worries women of color will bear the brunt of the restrictions.

"The first thing in my mind was just blinding rage, and then helplessness and then back to anger again. The Black mother mortality rate is so high in this country it's almost insane and cruel to force Black women to have children with the likelihood of us dying it's so very, very high," said Richards.

Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin said the state could see a 20% increase in maternal mortality with a ban on abortions. A Duke University study estimates that number increasing to 33% for Black women.

"Some women, especially women of means will always find a way around the state's assertion of power. Others, those without money, childcare, other resources, or the ability to take time off from work, will not be so fortunate," said Michelle Velasquez, the director of legal advocacy and services for Planned Parenthood Wisconsin.

Abortion rights activists say they will continue protesting the supreme court's ruling.

"They need to know that we are upset, we are angry, and we are going to do something about it," said Richards.

