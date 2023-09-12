Rod Wave playing Fiserv Forum on Oct. 21, 2023

MILWAUKEE — Rod Wave's Nostalgia Tour is coming to Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Saturday, Oct. 21.

According to a news release, Ari Lennox, Toosii, G Herbo and Eelmatic are the supporting acts.

Tickets go on sale on Thursday, Sept. 14 at 10 a.m. CT.

Read the full announcement below:

MILWAUKEE (Sept. 11, 2023) – AG Entertainment Touring and Mammoth, Inc. proudly present the Rod Wave - Nostalgia Tour, coming to Fiserv Forum on Saturday, Oct. 21 with supporting acts Ari Lennox, Toosii, G Herbo and Eelmatic. Tickets go on sale to the public Thursday, Sept. 14 at 10 a.m. CT.



The Rod Wave – Nostalgia Tour celebrates the St. Petersburg native’s fourth studio album, Nostalgia, which will be released Friday, Sept. 15. Nostalgia is the follow up to Rod’s chart-topping, platinum certified Beautiful Mind album, which was also the fourth consecutive platinum-certified project of his career. The three singles that have been released from this year’s album, including the lead single “Fight The Feeling,” have already amassed close to 350M streams to-date.



About Rod Wave



Blessed with a special singing voice, and an uncanny gift for songwriting, Florida's Rod Wave is taking his own path to the top of the game. Coming through with a soulful set of Southern sing-raps, the St. Petersburg native has built a groundswell of regional support and blossomed into a national streaming phenomenon. After releasing three projects in a 12-month span – Hunger Games 3, PTSD, and the platinum-certified Ghetto Gospel – Rod first erupted onto the scene with the viral 3x-platinum “Heart On Ice." His debut album, Pray 4 Love, was certified platinum within a year of release, propelled by the TikTok crossover moment "Rags2Riches." He surpassed Pray 4 Love one year later with SoulFly, which became Rod’s first-ever #1 album on the Billboard charts. After embarking on his 35-date nationwide SoulFly tour in the fall, Rod released two massive singles, the platinum-certified "By Your Side" and the Hank Williams-sampling "Cold December." The two singles set the stage for his forthcoming third studio album, Beautiful Mind, which also debuted #1 on the Billboard charts. Rod is set to release his forthcoming 4th studio album, Nostalgia, this Fall. His most self-reflective work to date, Nostalgia cements Rod’s place as one of the pioneers of “pain music,” a fitting title to bestow on someone whose catalog has amassed over 15 billion streams to date.



About Fiserv Forum



Fiserv Forum is a preeminent sports and entertainment arena in downtown Milwaukee that opened on Aug. 26, 2018. Designed by Populous, Eppstein Uhen Architects and HNTB, the venue offers incomparable sightlines, customer service, technology and amenities. Fiserv Forum includes 17,341 seats for basketball, 15,178 for hockey and up to 18,000 for concerts, with 34 luxury suites and three clubs. The world-class arena is home to the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks and Marquette University’s men’s basketball team and was selected to host the 2020 Democratic National Convention and the 2024 Republican National Convention. Fiserv Forum hosts a diverse variety of year-round events, including major concerts, family shows and other sports and entertainment events. Fiserv Forum is the anchor of the surrounding 30-acre Deer District neighborhood, which is Milwaukee’s premier location for people to live, work and play. In 2021, Fiserv Forum was awarded LEED Gold Certification for sustainability performance. Founding Partners for Fiserv Forum include Fiserv, BMO, Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin, Johnson Controls, Motorola, Potawatomi Hotel and Casino and Beechwood Sales and Service / Anheuser-Busch. For more information, please visit fiservforum.com [fiservforum.com].





