Rock legends REO Speedwagon and Styx to perform in Milwaukee this summer

MILWAUKEE — If you "Can't Fight This Feeling" and are looking for "The Best of Times," this concert is for you.

REO Speedwagon and Styx are coming to American Family Insurance Amphitheater on June 7th. It's part of their "Live & UnZoomed" tour.

The bands say its time to close those laptops and kick off the sweatpants, because it's time to rock and roll.

"I can't think of a better way of touring the USA next year than with good friends we've known for years and performed with on many a stage," says Tommy Shaw, of the Styx. "What a great night of music this will be!"

Tickets for the tour will go on sale December 10th. You can buy online through LiveNation or in person at the American Family Insurance Box Office.

"Tommy and I have done a number of Zoom performances together during the pandemic, and REO and Styx are ready to go get UnZoomed, and out on the road for our fifth US tour together." adds REO Speedwagon's Kevin Cronin. "If I wasn't performing in it, I would totally come out to see this show."

If you're looking for VIP treatment, those packages will go on sale starting December 6th on REOSpeedwagon.com and StyxWorld.com.

