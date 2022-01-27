Watch
Rock Fest announces summer lineup featuring Lamb of God and Disturbed

Rob Grabowski/Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP
A general view of a concertgoers hand as David Draiman (rear) of the band Disturbed asks the crowd to raise their hands at the Allstate Arena on Friday, Mar 8, 2019, in Rosemont, Ill. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
David Draiman
Posted at 2:56 PM, Jan 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-27 15:56:40-05

CADOTT — Are you ready to rock, Wisconsin?! Some hard rock and metal heavy weights will be performing just outside Eau Claire this summer.

It's all part of Rock Fest in Cadott which will happen July 14 to 16. The headliners include: Lamb of God, Disturbed, Evanescence, Halestrom, Shinedown, and Mudvayne. You can see the entire three-day lineup here.

A three day ticket costs $117 after service fees and taxes. A one day ticket costs $77 after services fees and taxes.

Rock-Fest has been held at the 360 acre festival grounds just outside of Eau Claire for 27 years.

