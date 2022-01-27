Rock Fest announces summer lineup featuring Lamb of God and Disturbed

CADOTT — Are you ready to rock, Wisconsin?! Some hard rock and metal heavy weights will be performing just outside Eau Claire this summer.

It's all part of Rock Fest in Cadott which will happen July 14 to 16. The headliners include: Lamb of God, Disturbed, Evanescence, Halestrom, Shinedown, and Mudvayne. You can see the entire three-day lineup here.

A three day ticket costs $117 after service fees and taxes. A one day ticket costs $77 after services fees and taxes.

Rock-Fest has been held at the 360 acre festival grounds just outside of Eau Claire for 27 years.

