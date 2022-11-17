Rock Bottom Brewery has permanently closed

MILWAUKEE — Rock Bottom Brewery in downtown Milwaukee has permanently closed, according to our partners at OnMilwaukee.

An employee confirmed the news by telephone to OnMilwaukee on Thursday. The restaurant chain, located at 740 N. Plankinton Ave., has been closed as of this past Monday.

The brewpub opened in Milwaukee in 1997. The owner of the building announced last year that it would convert office space into residential units.

Though Rock Bottom Brewery's Milwaukee location is still actively posting on Facebook, the restaurant's page on the company's main website is no longer available.

Locations in Nashville and Minneapolis also recently closed, OnMilwaukee reports. CraftWorks Holdings, the restaurant's parent company, was purchased out of bankruptcy in 2020.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip