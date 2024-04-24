Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announces 2024 inductees

One person is dead after a crash near 27th and St. Paul in Milwaukee. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says it happened around 10:00 p.m. Tuesday night.
Posted at 6:36 AM, Apr 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-24 07:37:52-04

In Today's Talker — The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced its 2024 class of inductees!

In the performer category, the inductees are Cher, Mary J-Blige, Dave Matthews Band, Ozzy Osbourne, Peter Frampton, Foreigner, Kool and the Gang, and a Tribe Called Quest.

For the Musical Excellence Award, nominees include Dionne Warwick, Jimmy Buffet, MC5, and Norman Whitfield.

The two big name nominees who didn't make the cut this year were Lenny Kravitz and Mariah Carey.

The induction ceremony takes place October 19th in Cleveland, Ohio.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News live on your favorite streaming device