Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announces 2024 inductees

In Today's Talker — The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced its 2024 class of inductees!

In the performer category, the inductees are Cher, Mary J-Blige, Dave Matthews Band, Ozzy Osbourne, Peter Frampton, Foreigner, Kool and the Gang, and a Tribe Called Quest.

For the Musical Excellence Award, nominees include Dionne Warwick, Jimmy Buffet, MC5, and Norman Whitfield.

The two big name nominees who didn't make the cut this year were Lenny Kravitz and Mariah Carey.

The induction ceremony takes place October 19th in Cleveland, Ohio.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip