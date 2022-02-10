Robbery suspects flee in stolen vehicle, get hit by freight train

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Two armed robbery suspects were hit by a freight train Thursday morning after fleeing from police in a stolen vehicle.

Police said the incident began with an armed robbery at a store in Pleasant Prairie just after midnight. Shots were fired, and two suspects stole the store clerk's car and fled the scene.

Later, officials confirmed that the same stolen vehicle was hit by a freight train between Route 17 and 9th Street in Zion, Ill. just before 4 a.m.

One of the suspects was taken into custody, but police are still searching for the second suspect who may be armed.

If you have any information on this incident, contact the police.

