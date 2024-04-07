Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Robbery at a Pleasant Prairie Chase Bank and Police ask for help

Robbery suspect in Pleasant Prairie robbery
Provided by the Pleasant Prairie Police Department
A Chase Bank in Pleasant Prairie was robbed in the early afternoon on Saturday, and police are looking for the suspect.
Robbery suspect in Pleasant Prairie robbery
Posted at 7:50 PM, Apr 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-06 21:17:57-04

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The Chase Bank on 39th Ave. in Pleasant Prairie was robbed by a middle-aged suspect on Saturday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post by the Pleasant Prairie Police department a suspect is a white man between 40 and 50 years old and about 5 feet 10 inches. He has blue eyes and was wearing a black sweater, pants, gloves and hat. He covered his face with a surgical mask and aviators.

No one was injured during the robbery, according to the police.

Anyone with information about the robbery can reach out to the Pleasant Prairie Police by using their non-emergency line: (262) 694-7353.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News live on your favorite streaming device