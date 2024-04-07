Robbery at a Pleasant Prairie Chase Bank and Police ask for help

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The Chase Bank on 39th Ave. in Pleasant Prairie was robbed by a middle-aged suspect on Saturday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post by the Pleasant Prairie Police department a suspect is a white man between 40 and 50 years old and about 5 feet 10 inches. He has blue eyes and was wearing a black sweater, pants, gloves and hat. He covered his face with a surgical mask and aviators.

No one was injured during the robbery, according to the police.

Anyone with information about the robbery can reach out to the Pleasant Prairie Police by using their non-emergency line: (262) 694-7353.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip