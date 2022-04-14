Roads closed near UWM's Kenilworth apartments due to wind damage

MILWAUKEE — The UW-Milwaukee Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area to the east and south of Kenilworth Square East building on Thursday.

Police say roads in the area are currently closed due to debris from wind damage.

UWM Safety Alert: Please avoid the area to the East and South of Kenilworth Square East building (1937 E. Kenilworth Pl) due to debris as a result of wind damage in the area. Roads in the area are currently closed. Follow-up alert will be sent out once the area is re-opened. — UWM Police (@uwmpolice) April 14, 2022

A High Wind Warning was issued Thursday by the National Weather Service (NWS) for Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha counties until 7 p.m.

According to the NWS Alert: "Impacts, damaging winds will Blow Down Trees and Power Lines. Some Power Outages are Expected. Travel will be Difficult, Especially for High Profile Vehicles. People Should Avoid Being Outside in Forested Areas and Around Trees and Branches. if Possible, Remain in the Lower Levels Of your Home During the windstorm, and Avoid Windows. Use Caution If you Must Drive."

Kenilworth Square East is located at 1937 E. Kenilworth Pl.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

