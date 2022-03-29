Riverwest's 'Locust Street Festival and Beer Run' returns June 12

MILWAUKEE — Locust Street Festival will celebrate its 44th year on Sunday, June 12.

The annual festival and beer run will be on Locust Street between Humboldt and Holton streets from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. It will feature six outdoor music stages, over 40 local bands, over 100 arts and crafts vendors, as well as numerous food and drink options.

Alderman Nik Kovak will kick off the festivities, sending hundreds of runners off for the Riverwest Beer Run/Walk. The 1.8 mile traditional run includes four mandatory beer stops, sponsored by Lakefront Brewery, with a different Lakefront beer at each stop.

Trophies will be handed out in a variety of categories, including 75 and up. Officials say their oldest runner is 83-years-old.

Festival officials say early registration online is advised, but they will sign up participants from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. the day of the festival. T-shirts will not be guaranteed for late registration.

Music and dancing in the street will be non-stop, featuring over 30 bands on six outdoor stages. There will be numerous musical flavors from rock to country, blues and Latin.

Officials say the Tropoli Shriner will be the beneficiary of the Beer Run this year. They will have their midget cars starting the beer run and will be available for photos with the kids later on in the day.

For more information, click here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip