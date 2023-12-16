Riverwest Co-Op grocery store in jeopardy of closing, calls on neighbors for help

MILWAUKEE — There is a new push to save a Riverwest staple as the Co-Op Grocery Store says it is running out of money.

Leaders tell TMJ4 they may not make it much longer without help from neighbors.

For more than two decades the grocery store and cafe has been making sure to provide service with a conscience, focusing on vegan and locally sourced items like pickles from Brown Deer.

But now, that legacy is in danger as financial trouble looms. It's hard to tell with the amount of people shopping and the glowing reviews.

It's been tough to bounce back since the pandemic. The store had to deal with the loss of volunteers and customers shifting to online grocery services, resulting in less foot traffic.

The reality is the Riverwest Co-Op which has served the community for 22 years is now asking its customers for help.

They believe if they raised $50,000 they can secure payroll, and make improvements to make the space more profitable long-term.

