Riverwest Co-Op closes café operations, grocery store remains open

Riverwest Co-op
Riverwest Co-op
Posted at 7:04 AM, Jul 12, 2022
MILWAUKEE — Riverwest Co-Op Grocery and Café announced Monday that the café side of the business is closed for the "foreseeable future."

The grocery store will stay open for now, but like the café, its future remains uncertain as well.

“We’re sad to announce that the cafe at the Riverwest Co-op is closing today after 18 years of serving our neighbors and the greater Milwaukee area,” said Grocery Coordinator Nick Baran in a press release. “We want to express our sincere gratitude to everyone who supported the cafe over the years, especially in the last few months. Unfortunately, after looking hard at the numbers, the board of directors determined it was impossible to continue regular cafe service.”

The business began its operations in 2001. Grocery sales will determine whether the business will continue to stay open in the upcoming months.

The co-op said they will focus their energy on operating the grocery store. Grocery sales have been up and down since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Like many other restaurants, the Co-Op Café closed its doors for most of 2020 and 2021. They said sales have yet to return to pre-pandemic profits.

The grocery store remains open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

