Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Riverside Meats in Waukesha issues recall for smoked hot Polish sausage sold throughout Wisconsin

pork-gfce85d5c2_1280.jpg
TMJ4
pork-gfce85d5c2_1280.jpg
Posted at 6:56 PM, Aug 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-01 19:56:37-04

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Riverside Meats in Waukesha issued a Class II recall for smoked hot Polish sausage sold at stores throughout Wisconsin on Monday.

The recalled product includes smoked hot Polish sausage, 10-lb boxes, including a packaging date on or before July 27, 2022.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), evidence shows the product was misbranded and produced without an approved formula.

No illnesses have been reported as a result of this product.

Recall classifications are available on the USDA website by clicking here. [lnks.gd].

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PMA_nominate_480x360.png

We need your nominations for the 2022 Positively Milwaukee Awards