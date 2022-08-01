Riverside Meats in Waukesha issues recall for smoked hot Polish sausage sold throughout Wisconsin

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Riverside Meats in Waukesha issued a Class II recall for smoked hot Polish sausage sold at stores throughout Wisconsin on Monday.

The recalled product includes smoked hot Polish sausage, 10-lb boxes, including a packaging date on or before July 27, 2022.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), evidence shows the product was misbranded and produced without an approved formula.

No illnesses have been reported as a result of this product.

Recall classifications are available on the USDA website by clicking here. [lnks.gd].

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip