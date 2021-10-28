Watch
Riverside High School cleared after unknown suspect made threat

Milwaukee Police Department
MPD investigates fatal shooting of 31 year old
Posted at 8:01 PM, Oct 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-27 21:05:42-04

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police have given Riverside High School the all clear after an unknown suspect made a threat there Wednesday morning.

Police say the threat occurred around 9:40 a.m. near Newhall and Locust.

Milwaukee police have since given the school the all clear and no active threat was found.

Police are continuing to investigate the threat and are seeking an unknown suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7252 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

