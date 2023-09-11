Rivalry renewed: Packers fans thrilled after dominant season-opener win

BURLINGTON — Packers fans were thrilled after the Packers defeated the Chicago Bears Sunday night 38-20.

At “The Rivalry” Bar in Burlington, both Packers and Bears fans came out to watch the game and celebrate the start to the season.

In Wisconsin territory, the majority of the fans were at the bar supporting the Green and Gold. Without Aaron Rodgers, they said they weren’t sure what this season would hold.

“I thought Jordan Love rocked. His presence and his patience. I thought he did really good. I’m very optimistic we have a third MVP on our hands,” Keith Sawatske, a Packers fan, said.

Throwing for three touchdowns, Jordan Love surprised many fans at the bar.

“The Packers are looking good. Love looks good,” Linda Smith, a fan, cheered.

Two of the fans there were the owners of the bar, Brenda and Bob Hansen.

Brenda is a die-hard Packers fan and Bob is a life-long Bears fan. 12 years ago, out of their love, came the bar.

"We decided to do Bears and Packers because he’s from Chicago, I’m from Milwaukee, and it just seemed to work,” Brenda smiled.

“These fans in this place make it special. It’s a fun bar. A lot more Packers fans then Bears fans but everything’s good fun,” Bob said.

Life-long Packers fans like Smith brought their gear and even dolls to the bar.

“I’ve always been a Packers fan come bad times and good times. They will always be number one,” Smith smiled.

Many of the fans told TMJ4 this win excited them for the rest of the season.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip