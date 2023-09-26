Rising opioid overdoses in Racine County; new facility helps victims

RACINE, Wis. — A new substance abuse facility broke ground in Milwaukee Tuesday as southeastern Wisconsin sees an increase in suspected opioid overdose cases.

Serenity Inns is building a new $3 million, 14-bed residential treatment center for men seeking help from substance abuse.

The nonprofit, founded 18 years ago, provides holistic residential treatment for men diagnosed with Substance Use Disorder (SUD).

“The time is now. It’s an urgent need with the recent increase in overdose deaths,” Ken Ginlack, their CEO, said.

Ginlack said they often see drug users who are overdosing from a mixture of fentanyl and cocaine. He added the number of people this year is higher than ever.

“Throughout Milwaukee, and maybe the nation, there are no beds available. We average four to five calls a day from people looking to get treatment,” Ginlack explained.

It’s a trend happening across southeastern Wisconsin.

Both the Racine County Public Health (RCPH) and the City of Racine Public Health Department (coRPHD) issued a public health alert Monday due to an increase in suspected opioid drug overdoses.

So far in 2023, they said there have been 127 suspected opioid overdose cases in Racine County. That’s double what was recorded in the same period last year.

“We certainly have a big problem with opioid use in Racine County,” Sarah Clemons said. She is the City’s Community Health Programs Coordinator.

“It’s very alarming, frustrating, and upsetting because all of these people ultimately have loved ones affected by it too.”

The City of Racine Public Health Department offers free Narcan, fentanyl testing strips, and training.

While it starts with prevention, Ginlack said adding a new facility is about seeing the recovery process all the way through.

“It doesn’t matter if they’re from Racine, Waukesha, Wauwatosa, or even Michigan or Iowa. Our doors are open as long as we have capacity,” Ginlack said.

The nonprofit also has affordable sober apartments for program graduates to stay for 12-18 months while they get back on their feet.

The men treated at Serenity Inns pay $10 per day once they have obtained employment.

The new treatment center plans to open in the fall of 2024. Serenity Inns accepts all men ages 18 and older.

For more information, or to donate to help the nonprofit continue its services, you canvisit their website.

