Ringo Starr playing Miller High Life Theatre on Sept. 30

MILWAUKEE — Ringo Starr is playing at the Miller High Life Theatre on Sept. 30, 2023, organizers announced Monday.

It's officially called the Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Spring tour.

The Pabst Theater Group announced other big shows, including from acts like Paula Poundstone, David Sedaris, and Leonid & Friends. All the details are available on their website.

RSASB Fall 2023 Tour

September

17 Ontario, CA Toyota Arena

19 Tucson, AZ Linda Rondstadt Theater

20 Albuquerque, NM Rio Rancho Center

22 Kansas City, MO The Uptown

23 St Louis, MO The Fox

24 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

26 Clearwater, FL Coachmen Park

27 Atlanta, GA The Fox

29 Indianapolis, IN The Murat

30 Milwaukee, WI Miller High Life Theatre

October

1 Minneapolis, MN Mystic Lake

3 Grand Rapids, MI DeVos Performance Hall

5 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre

6 New Buffalo, MI Four Winds Casino

7 Detroit, MI Masonic Temple

9 Charleston, WV Charleston Coliseum

10 Columbus, OH Mershon Auditorium

12 Little Rock, AK Simmons Bank Arena

13 Thackerville, OK Winstar Casino

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip