Ringo Starr playing Miller High Life Theatre on Sept. 30

MILWAUKEE — Ringo Starr is playing at the Miller High Life Theatre on Sept. 30, 2023, organizers announced Monday.
It's officially called the Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Spring tour.
The Pabst Theater Group announced other big shows, including from acts like Paula Poundstone, David Sedaris, and Leonid & Friends. All the details are available on their website.
RSASB Fall 2023 Tour
September
17 Ontario, CA Toyota Arena
19 Tucson, AZ Linda Rondstadt Theater
20 Albuquerque, NM Rio Rancho Center
22 Kansas City, MO The Uptown
23 St Louis, MO The Fox
24 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium
26 Clearwater, FL Coachmen Park
27 Atlanta, GA The Fox
29 Indianapolis, IN The Murat
30 Milwaukee, WI Miller High Life Theatre
October
1 Minneapolis, MN Mystic Lake
3 Grand Rapids, MI DeVos Performance Hall
5 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre
6 New Buffalo, MI Four Winds Casino
7 Detroit, MI Masonic Temple
9 Charleston, WV Charleston Coliseum
10 Columbus, OH Mershon Auditorium
12 Little Rock, AK Simmons Bank Arena
13 Thackerville, OK Winstar Casino
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.