Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band coming to Milwaukee

Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band is coming to the BMO Harris Pavilion this fall on Sept. 8.

The 2018 All Starr Band includes Colin Hay, Steve Lukather, Gregg Rolie and Graham Gouldman. On percussion and sax will be Warren Ham and Gregg Bissontte.

Every show on the tour features the most popular songs from each member of the band. Ringo says, “There is no greater joy for me than playing great music with great musicians."

Ringo released his most recent album in September 2017. In December the same year, the former Beatles star was selected for knighthood by Queen Elizabeth II for his music and charity work.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 13.