Rhett Akins, Ryan Hurd to join Thomas Rhett at Summerfest

MILWAUKEE — Rhett Akins and Ryan Hurd will join Thomas Rhett on stage at the American Family Amphitheater this summer, Summerfest announced Wednesday.

The three will perform on the final day of Summerfest, July 9.

Rhett Akins, who is Thomas Rhett's father, has been in the music industry since 1995 when he dropped his first album, A Thousand Memories. The album produced four chart singles including "That Ain't My Truck."

A year later, he released another album with No. 1 hit "Don't Get Me Started." He also has had a very successful career as a songwriter, in which he's written chart-toppers for Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, and more.

Hurd is also a successful songwriter, writing songs for Bryan and Shelton as well. In March, his first official duet became country radio's most-added song. The song features his wife and country artist Maren Morris.

Tickets for the Rhett, Akins, Hurd performance are on sale now. Click here to purchase.

