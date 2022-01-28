Rex Orange County to perform in Milwaukee this summer

MILWAUKEE — Rex Orange County just announced his "Who Cares?" tour dates, and he'll be making a stop in Milwaukee.

The artist will play the BMO Harris Pavilion on June 17th. The tour announcement follows the announcement of Rex Orange County's new album, also called "Who Cares?" It'll be available for sale starting March 11th.

"Who Cares?" marks Rex's first release since 2020. He had an international tour scheduled in 2020, but it was cut short due to COVID-19. Rex says, after spending so much time quarantined, he wanted to create new music. He spent several days working with Benny Sing to produce this latest album, which also features Tyler, the Creator.

Ticket pre-sales begin at 10AM, February 2 and general sales begin at 10AM, February 4, including in person at the box office.

Find ticket purchasing information by following this link.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip