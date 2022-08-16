Revolutionary War interactive theater experience coming to Washington County

COLGATE, Wis. — A Revolutionary War interactive theater experience is coming to Washington County this September.

Revolution is an experience where the audience becomes spies for General Washington in 1779. The escape adventure allows groups of 10 people at a time to go through an hour-long wooded course.

According to a news release, the group will enter the wooded trail as spies for the patriot army. A new group will begin every 10 minutes. The group will need to find information through clues to give General Washington to ensure victory. The final task is to infiltrate the enemy camp without being caught.

Group members will interact with characters throughout the experience. Officials say the 80-minute event is on a 1/4 mile, easy grade trail with an authentic 1700s coffeehouse.

The experience is family-friendly and recommended for ages eight and older.

The event will be on Sept. 24, Sept. 25, Oct.29, and Oct. 30. It will be from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays, and from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays.

Tickets are $15, and $10 for children 12 and younger.

Group rates are:



10-1: $12

20-49: $10

50+: $8

Revolution will take place on the trail behind Wooden Hills Church in Colgate. It is located at 777 Hwy 164, about five miles west of Germantown.

For tickets and more information, click here.

