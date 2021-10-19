Revitalize Milwaukee to revamp 20+ homes free of charge. How your neighborhood could be selected

MILWAUKEE — Two days, 30 homes, and hundreds of volunteers. Revitalize Milwaukee is on the hunt to transform an entire neighborhood in one weekend, and you can help make it happen.

"They are going through the hardest time of their lives, and they open up their homes and they trust us to come in," said Allison Sweere, operations manager for Revitalize Milwaukee.

For more than 20 years, Revitalize Milwaukee has been changing lives through its Block Build program. It's a program that breathes new life into local neighborhoods that are often in need of critical and comprehensive home repairs.

"A lot of the time, in their communities, we find individuals who are living without basic needs. They are behind closed doors and people can't see some of the struggles and some of the things that are going on that are keeping them from fully participating in life or their community," said Lynnea Katz-Petted, the CEO of Revitalize Milwaukee.

Over the years, the nonprofit has completed more than 21,000 repairs on over 3,000 homes in 110 neighborhoods, all for free.

"Complete kitchens, complete bathrooms, flooring, decks, porches, landscaping, concrete, you name it we did it," said Sweere.

"Our goal is to really provide a common playing around for people who need help. And oftentimes in our community, it's the black and brown community," said Katz-Petted.

Once again, the organization is looking for more homes to revamp. And this year, for the very first time, neighborhood organizations can apply to have Block Build MKE transform their target area.

"It is a very competitive process, so we encourage everyone to get their applications in," said Katz-Petted.

That's why members held a Q & A on Tuesday for anyone interested in learning how to apply and get their neighborhood chosen for a transformation.

"It's a big part of our process to make sure that we have a really strong partner that really wants this for their neighborhood," said Katz-Petted.

Organizers add that applications for the Block Build MKE program are due by Nov. 30, and the chosen neighborhood will be announced on Dec. 15. To apply, click here.

