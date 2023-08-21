Review of Milwaukee County Jail finds facility struggling with staffing shortages

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's report on the jail is in. The County Board of Supervisors approved the review following a series of in-custody deaths.

According to the report, the jail continues to be impacted by Covid-19 and its aftermath.

It also identifies three major challenges facing the sheriff's office. They include staffing the jail, and the mental health service provider Wellpath is also facing staffing challenges, as well as overpopulation.

The sheriff's office also included possible solutions, such as a pay raise for correctional officers, an investigation into Wellpath's staffing issues, and looking into an expansion to special housing for inmates struggling with their mental health.

It will now be reviewed by the Board of Supervisors.

In May, the board approved a resolution asking the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office to review policies, procedures, and practices at the jail. It was spurred after four in-custody deaths in just about nine months.

In June of 2022, Brieon Green died by suicide while at the jail. In December of 2022, Cilivea Thyrion also died by suicide while behind bars. In January of 2023, Octaviano Juarez-Corro was found dead, again it was ruled a suicide. Then in March, Terrance Mack was found dead in his cell.

All of the cases since June 2022 have been investigated by outside agencies. A correctional officer was charged with misconduct in public office relating to Juarez-Corro's death.

According to the Sheriff's Office, 13 people have died while in custody at the jail since 2018. Six were ruled suicide and seven were related to pre-existing conditions.

