Retired West Allis K-9 'Jax' dies

Jax served more than six years and was deployed 146 times, leading to 54 arrests
Facebook/West Allis Police Department
Posted at 7:56 PM, Feb 16, 2022
WEST ALLIS, Wisc. — The West Allis Police Department announced Wednesday that retired K-9 "Jax" has died.

Jax was with the department for six years and nine months. During his patrol, Jax was deployed on 146 occasions and responsible for the arrests of 54 criminals. This includes armed felony offenses and bank robbery offenses, where the offenders were federally charged.

Jax also located several items of evidence, including guns, latex gloves, clothing, backpacks, and other items of evidentiary value.

The department says Jax was born in Hungary in 2011 and was imported to the U.S. around one-years-old.

He was partnered with Cpl. Jon Cerqua in 2013 in North Carolina where they trained together for five weeks. The two then patrolled West Allis together on second shift until Jax's early medical retirement in 2019.

