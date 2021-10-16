Retailers notice many Halloween shoppers are swooping up costumes, candy, and decorations early

MENASHA, Wis. (NBC 26) — There's a surplus of shortages hitting the nation right now much on the account of a lack of truckers. And with Halloween just around the corner, some are starting to notice that pumpkins, costumes, and even candy are getting more difficult to find or more expensive than in years past. But, for the early-bird crowd, many aren't taking that risk and instead are stocking up now.

At the Goodwill in Menasha, there are still plenty of costumes to choose from. In part to thanks to the generous donations, folks make daily.

"It's actually interesting, the whole entire year we're thinking Halloween. So we're picking items throughout the year," says Goodwill Brand Manager Gabrielle Dorn.

Dorn says many of her customers like to create their own outfits, mixing and matching items until they create the perfect ensemble. This is the type of Halloween costume creations Goodwill has become known for over the years.

"You can't go to a Halloween store and find a Golden Girls costume. But at Goodwill you can search through the whole entire store and find everything you need for that do-it-yourself custom look," says Dorn.

But if you're not one to think outside the box, Goodwill has original outfits on hand too. Store employee McKenna is sharing some of the looks with NBC 26 that likely won't be around much longer.

"It really does seem like people are shopping early. There is a renewed excitement for Halloween this year because we're able to go out and celebrate and be with people more so than last year," adds Dorn.

So, if you plan on suiting up this Halloween and want to stand out in the crowd you might want to do your shopping soon. Because according to the National Retail Federation an estimated two-thirds of Americans are ready to get back out for the spooky holiday, and you don't want to be discovering what's left at the last minute.

